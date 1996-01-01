In a study, the mean height of all students in a university is calculated using the heights of every student. Is this mean value a or a ?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what is the term for data that have been collected for some purpose other than the problem at hand?
A
Secondary data
B
Simulated data
C
Primary data
D
Experimental data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the different types of data: Primary data is data collected directly for the specific purpose of the current study or problem.
Secondary data refers to data that were originally collected for a different purpose but are now being used for the current analysis or problem.
Simulated data are artificially generated data, often created through computer simulations to model a process or system.
Experimental data are collected through controlled experiments designed to test hypotheses under specific conditions.
Since the question asks for data collected for some purpose other than the current problem, the correct term is Secondary data.
