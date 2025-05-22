Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
13:10 minutes
Problem 2.4.21c
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21–24, you are asked to compare three data sets.
(c) Estimate the sample standard deviations. Then determine how close each of your estimates is by finding the sample standard deviations.
i.
ii.
iii.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the three graphs provided. Each graph represents a data set with values distributed along the x-axis (10, 11, 12, 13, 14). The y-axis indicates the frequency of each value. The spread of the data points will help estimate the sample standard deviation for each data set.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (average) for each data set. To do this, sum all the values in the data set, weighted by their frequency, and divide by the total number of data points. Use the formula: , where is the total number of data points.
Step 3: Estimate the sample standard deviation for each data set. The standard deviation measures the spread of the data around the mean. Use the formula: , where is the mean and is the total number of data points.
Step 4: Compare the spread of the data points visually. For example, in the first graph, the data points are concentrated closer to the mean, suggesting a smaller standard deviation. In the second graph, the data points are more spread out, indicating a larger standard deviation. The third graph appears to have an intermediate spread.
Step 5: After calculating the sample standard deviations for each data set using the formula, compare the calculated values to your visual estimates. This will help verify the accuracy of your estimates and provide insight into the relationship between the spread of data and the standard deviation.
