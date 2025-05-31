Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of observations. For grouped data, the mean can be estimated using the midpoints of the intervals and their corresponding frequencies, which provides a simplified representation of the data. Understanding how to compute the sample mean is essential for analyzing central tendency in statistics.

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation measures the dispersion or spread of a set of data points around the sample mean. It is calculated by taking the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. For grouped data, the standard deviation can be approximated using the frequencies and midpoints, but this may lead to less precise results compared to using individual data points.