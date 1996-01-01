When comparing two frequency distributions that summarize the same dataset, which of the following criteria best determines if one provides a better summary than the other?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Regarding frequency tables and frequency distributions, which one of the following is true?
A
A frequency table always displays data in graphical form such as histograms.
B
Frequency distributions cannot be used for categorical data.
C
A frequency distribution summarizes data by grouping values into classes and showing the number of observations in each class.
D
In a frequency table, the sum of frequencies is always less than the total number of observations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A frequency table is a tabular representation of data showing the frequency (count) of each distinct value or category, while a frequency distribution summarizes data by grouping values into classes and showing the number of observations in each class.
Evaluate the first statement: 'A frequency table always displays data in graphical form such as histograms.' Recall that frequency tables are typically tabular, not graphical, so this statement is false.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Frequency distributions cannot be used for categorical data.' Consider that frequency distributions can be constructed for both categorical and numerical data, so this statement is false.
Evaluate the third statement: 'A frequency distribution summarizes data by grouping values into classes and showing the number of observations in each class.' This aligns with the definition of frequency distributions, so this statement is true.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'In a frequency table, the sum of frequencies is always less than the total number of observations.' Since frequencies count all observations, their sum should equal the total number of observations, making this statement false.
