Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In a distribution, the frequency of a class is replaced with a proportion or percent.
A
relative frequency
B
grouped frequency
C
cumulative frequency
D
bimodal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of frequency in a distribution: frequency refers to the number of times a particular value or class occurs in a data set.
Recognize that the problem asks for the type of distribution where frequencies are replaced by proportions or percentages, which means the data is expressed relative to the total number of observations.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'relative frequency' is the frequency divided by the total number of observations, giving a proportion or percentage; 'grouped frequency' refers to frequencies within grouped classes; 'cumulative frequency' is the running total of frequencies up to a certain class; 'bimodal' describes a distribution with two modes.
Identify that the distribution where frequencies are replaced by proportions or percentages is called a 'relative frequency' distribution.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'relative frequency' because it directly relates to expressing frequencies as proportions or percentages.
