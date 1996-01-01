Which of the following is not a property of the distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which type of frequency distribution would best summarize the distribution of number of hours worked by volunteers in a community project?
A
A pie chart showing the proportion of volunteers by gender
B
A frequency distribution of categorical data such as favorite color
C
A scatterplot of age versus income
D
A grouped frequency distribution with class intervals representing ranges of hours worked
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of data involved: The number of hours worked by volunteers is quantitative (numerical) data, which can take a range of values.
Understand that for quantitative data, especially when values cover a wide range, it is useful to group the data into intervals or classes to summarize it effectively.
A grouped frequency distribution organizes the data into class intervals (e.g., 0-5 hours, 6-10 hours, etc.) and counts how many observations fall into each interval.
This method helps to see the overall pattern or distribution of hours worked, such as where most volunteers fall in terms of hours contributed.
Other options like pie charts for categorical data or scatterplots for relationships between two variables are not suitable here because they do not summarize a single quantitative variable's distribution effectively.
