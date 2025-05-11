Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:46 minutes
Problem 13.CRE.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, use the following weights (g) of Hershey’s Kisses from Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.
Sign Test Repeat Exercise 3 using the sign test to test the claim that the sample of weights is from a population with a median of 4.5333 g.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sign test. The sign test is a non-parametric test used to determine whether the median of a sample differs from a specified value. It involves comparing each data point to the hypothesized median and recording whether the data point is above, below, or equal to the median.
Step 2: Compare each weight in the sample to the hypothesized median of 4.5333 g. For each weight, determine whether it is greater than, less than, or equal to the median. Record the signs (+ for greater, - for less, and 0 for equal).
Step 3: Count the number of positive signs (+), negative signs (-), and zeros (0). The zeros are excluded from the test, as they do not contribute to the comparison.
Step 4: Use the binomial distribution to calculate the probability of observing the given number of positive or negative signs under the null hypothesis that the population median is 4.5333 g. The null hypothesis assumes that the weights are equally likely to be above or below the median.
Step 5: Compare the calculated probability (p-value) to the significance level (e.g., 0.05). If the p-value is less than the significance level, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the sample median differs from 4.5333 g. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
