Which of the following best describes the difference between data and data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following numbers could not be used to represent the probability of an event?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental property of probability: the probability of any event must be a number between 0 and 1, inclusive. This means the probability can be 0, 1, or any decimal value in between, but it cannot be less than 0 or greater than 1.
Examine each given number to check if it satisfies the condition 0 \leq P(E) \leq 1, where P(E) represents the probability of an event E.
Check the number -0.2: since it is less than 0, it violates the probability rule and therefore cannot represent a probability.
Check the number 1: it is exactly the upper bound of the probability range, so it is a valid probability value.
Check the numbers 0.5 and 0: both lie within the range from 0 to 1, so they are valid probabilities.
