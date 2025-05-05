Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:08 minutes
Problem 9.2.1a
Textbook Question
Independent Samples Which of the following involve independent samples?
a. Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” includes measured heights matched with the heights that were reported when the subjects were asked for those values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of independent samples. Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample do not influence or are not related to the observations in another sample. Each sample is collected separately and does not depend on the other.
Step 2: Analyze the given data set. In this case, 'Measured and Reported' includes measured heights matched with reported heights. This indicates that each measured height is paired with a corresponding reported height for the same subject.
Step 3: Determine whether the samples are independent or dependent. Since the measured heights are matched with the reported heights for the same individuals, the two sets of data are related. This means the samples are dependent, not independent.
Step 4: Clarify the distinction between dependent and independent samples. Dependent samples involve paired or matched data, where one sample is directly related to the other. Independent samples, on the other hand, involve separate groups with no pairing or relationship between the samples.
Step 5: Conclude that the example provided does not involve independent samples because the measured and reported heights are matched for the same subjects, making them dependent samples.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to groups of data that are collected from different subjects or entities, where the selection of one sample does not influence the selection of another. This concept is crucial in statistical testing, as it allows for comparisons between groups without the risk of bias or confounding variables that could arise from related samples.
Matched Samples
Matched samples involve pairs of observations that are related or linked in some way, often used to control for variables that could affect the outcome. In the context of the question, the measured heights and reported heights are matched because they come from the same subjects, making them dependent rather than independent samples.
Statistical Testing
Statistical testing is a method used to determine if there is a significant difference between groups or conditions. Understanding whether samples are independent or dependent is essential for selecting the appropriate statistical test, such as t-tests for independent samples or paired t-tests for matched samples, which can yield different results based on the sample structure.
