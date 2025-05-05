Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to groups of data that are collected from different subjects or entities, where the selection of one sample does not influence the selection of another. This concept is crucial in statistical testing, as it allows for comparisons between groups without the risk of bias or confounding variables that could arise from related samples.

Matched Samples Matched samples involve pairs of observations that are related or linked in some way, often used to control for variables that could affect the outcome. In the context of the question, the measured heights and reported heights are matched because they come from the same subjects, making them dependent rather than independent samples.