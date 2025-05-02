Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position that there is no relationship between two measured phenomena. In this context, it would assert that 10% or more of homes have only a landline phone. It is the hypothesis that researchers aim to test against, and it is typically assumed true until evidence suggests otherwise.

Alternative Hypothesis (H1) The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that there is an effect or a difference, opposing the null hypothesis. In this scenario, it would claim that fewer than 10% of homes have only a landline phone. This hypothesis is what researchers hope to support through their data analysis, indicating a significant finding if the null hypothesis is rejected.