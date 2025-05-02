Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Identifying H0 and H1
In Exercises 5–8, do the following:
a. Express the original claim in symbolic form.
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses.
Landline Phones Claim: Fewer than 10% of homes have only a landline telephone and no wireless phone. Sample data: A survey by the National Center for Health Statistics showed that among 16,113 homes, 5.8% had landline phones without wireless phones.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The claim is that fewer than 10% of homes have only a landline telephone and no wireless phone. This is a one-tailed hypothesis test because the claim specifies 'fewer than.'
Step 2: Express the original claim in symbolic form. Let p represent the proportion of homes with only a landline telephone and no wireless phone. The claim can be written as: p < 0.10.
Step 3: Define the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis always includes equality or no effect. In this case, H0: p = 0.10.
Step 4: Define the alternative hypothesis (H1). The alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested. Here, H1: p < 0.10.
Step 5: Summarize the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) is p = 0.10, and the alternative hypothesis (H1) is p < 0.10. These hypotheses will be tested using the sample data provided.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position that there is no relationship between two measured phenomena. In this context, it would assert that 10% or more of homes have only a landline phone. It is the hypothesis that researchers aim to test against, and it is typically assumed true until evidence suggests otherwise.
Alternative Hypothesis (H1)
The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that there is an effect or a difference, opposing the null hypothesis. In this scenario, it would claim that fewer than 10% of homes have only a landline phone. This hypothesis is what researchers hope to support through their data analysis, indicating a significant finding if the null hypothesis is rejected.
Symbolic Representation
Symbolic representation involves expressing hypotheses using mathematical symbols for clarity and precision. For the given claim, the null hypothesis can be represented as H0: p ≥ 0.10, while the alternative hypothesis can be expressed as H1: p < 0.10, where p denotes the proportion of homes with only a landline phone. This formalization aids in statistical testing and interpretation of results.
