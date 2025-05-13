Statistical Literacy and Critical Thinking

In Exercises 1–4, use the results from a Hankook Tire Gauge Index survey of a simple random sample of 1020 adults. Among the 1020 respondents, 86% rated themselves as above average drivers. We want to test the claim that more than 3/4 of adults rate themselves as above average drivers.





Number and Proportions





a. Identify the actual number of respondents who rated themselves as above average drivers.