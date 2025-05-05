Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to two or more groups of data that are collected separately and do not influence each other. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection of one sample does not affect the selection of another. This concept is crucial for certain statistical tests, such as the independent t-test, which compares the means of two independent groups. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Size Sample size is the number of observations or data points collected from a population for analysis. A larger sample size generally provides more reliable estimates of population parameters and increases the power of statistical tests. In the context of independent samples, it is important to ensure that each group has a sufficient sample size to draw valid conclusions. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion