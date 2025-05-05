Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.1b
Textbook Question
Independent Samples Which of the following involve independent samples?
b. Data Set 6 “Births” includes birth weights of a sample of baby boys and a sample of baby girls.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of independent samples. Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample do not influence or depend on the observations in another sample. This is a key distinction from dependent samples, where there is a relationship or pairing between the samples.
Step 2: Analyze the given data set. In this case, the data set includes birth weights of baby boys and baby girls. Consider whether the birth weights of boys are influenced by or related to the birth weights of girls.
Step 3: Evaluate the independence of the samples. Since the birth weights of baby boys and baby girls are measured separately and there is no indication that one sample affects the other, they can be considered independent samples.
Step 4: Confirm the criteria for independence. Ensure that the samples are drawn from separate groups (baby boys and baby girls) and that there is no pairing or matching between the observations in the two groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the samples are independent. Based on the analysis, the birth weights of baby boys and baby girls meet the criteria for independent samples.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups of data that are collected separately and do not influence each other. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection of one sample does not affect the selection of another. This concept is crucial for certain statistical tests, such as the independent t-test, which compares the means of two independent groups.
Sample size is the number of observations or data points collected from a population for analysis. A larger sample size generally provides more reliable estimates of population parameters and increases the power of statistical tests. In the context of independent samples, it is important to ensure that each group has a sufficient sample size to draw valid conclusions.
Comparative Analysis
Comparative analysis involves evaluating two or more groups to identify differences or similarities in their characteristics. In the context of independent samples, this often includes comparing means, variances, or proportions. Understanding how to conduct comparative analysis is essential for interpreting results and making informed decisions based on statistical data.
