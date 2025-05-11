Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.2.1
Textbook Question
Dogs Detecting Malaria The following table lists results from an experiment designed to test the ability of dogs to use their extraordinary sense of smell to detect malaria in samples of children’s socks (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Assuming that the dog being correct is independent of whether malaria is present, find the expected value for the observed frequency of 123.
1
Step 1: Calculate the row and column totals for the contingency table. Add the values in each row and column to find the marginal totals. For example, the total for 'Dog Was Correct' is 123 + 131, and the total for 'Malaria Was Present' is 123 + 52.
Step 2: Compute the grand total by summing all the values in the table. This is the sum of all observed frequencies: 123 + 131 + 52 + 14.
Step 3: Use the formula for expected frequency in a contingency table: \( E = \frac{(Row \ Total \times Column \ Total)}{Grand \ Total} \). For the cell corresponding to 'Dog Was Correct' and 'Malaria Was Present', substitute the row total, column total, and grand total into the formula.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication and division as indicated in the formula to calculate the expected frequency for the cell. Do not compute the final numerical value yet.
Step 5: Verify that the expected frequency calculation aligns with the assumption of independence between the dog's correctness and the presence of malaria. Independence implies that the expected frequency is based solely on the marginal totals and grand total.
