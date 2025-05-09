Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference in the context of a statistical test. It serves as a default position that assumes any observed differences in data are due to random chance. In hypothesis testing, the goal is to gather evidence to either reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on sample data. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Alternative Hypothesis The alternative hypothesis (H1 or Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. It represents the researcher's claim or the outcome they are trying to prove. In hypothesis testing, if the evidence is strong enough to reject the null hypothesis, the alternative hypothesis is considered supported. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses