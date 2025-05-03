Using Technology

In Exercises 5–8, identify the indicated values or interpret the given display. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section. Use a 0.05 significance level and answer the following:





a. Is the test two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed?

b. What is the test statistic?

c. What is the P-value?

d. What is the null hypothesis, and what do you conclude about it?

e. What is the final conclusion?





Adverse Reactions to Drug The drug Lipitor (atorvastatin) is used to treat high cholesterol. In a clinical trial of Lipitor, 47 of 863 treated subjects experienced headaches (based on data from Pfizer). The accompanying TI-83/84 Plus calculator display shows results from a test of the claim that fewer than 10% of treated subjects experience headaches.