9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.2.14
Textbook Question
Testing Claims About Proportions
In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.
Medical Malpractice In a study of 1228 randomly selected medical malpractice lawsuits, it was found that 856 of them were dropped or dismissed (based on data from the Physicians Insurers Association of America). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that most medical malpractice lawsuits are dropped or dismissed. Should this be comforting to physicians?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis represents the claim that the proportion of medical malpractice lawsuits that are dropped or dismissed is equal to 0.5 (i.e., not 'most'). The alternative hypothesis represents the claim that the proportion is greater than 0.5 (i.e., 'most'). Mathematically, H₀: p = 0.5 and H₁: p > 0.5.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is given by the formula p̂ = x / n, where x is the number of lawsuits dropped or dismissed (856) and n is the total number of lawsuits (1228). Substitute the values into the formula to find p̂.
Step 3: Compute the test statistic (z). Use the formula z = (p̂ - p₀) / √((p₀(1 - p₀)) / n), where p₀ is the hypothesized population proportion (0.5), p̂ is the sample proportion calculated in Step 2, and n is the sample size (1228). Substitute the values into the formula to calculate z.
Step 4: Determine the P-value. Using the z-value from Step 3, find the corresponding P-value from the standard normal distribution table. Since this is a one-tailed test (H₁: p > 0.5), the P-value represents the area to the right of the calculated z-value.
Step 5: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α = 0.01) and make a conclusion. If the P-value is less than or equal to 0.01, reject the null hypothesis (H₀) and conclude that most medical malpractice lawsuits are dropped or dismissed. Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Finally, interpret the result in the context of the problem and address whether this should be comforting to physicians.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, and if it is less than the predetermined significance level (e.g., 0.01), the null hypothesis is rejected.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this case, a significance level of 0.01 means there is a 1% risk of concluding that a claim is true when it is actually false, guiding the decision-making process in hypothesis testing.
