Final Conclusions

In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:





State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)

Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim





Original claim: More than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.00001.