Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:33 minutes
Problem 8.1.22
Textbook Question
Final Conclusions
In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:
State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)
Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim
Original claim: More than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.00001.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). The null hypothesis (H0) is that 35% or fewer air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi (p ≤ 0.35). The alternative hypothesis (H1) is that more than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi (p > 0.35).
Step 2: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). The P-value provided is 0.00001, which is much smaller than the significance level of 0.05.
Step 3: Based on the comparison, decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Since the P-value is less than α, we reject the null hypothesis (H0).
Step 4: Translate the statistical conclusion into plain language. Rejecting the null hypothesis means there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that more than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi.
Step 5: Final conclusion: Based on the data and the hypothesis test, it can be concluded that more than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis is a statement that assumes no effect or no difference in a given situation. In this context, it posits that 35% or fewer air travelers would choose another airline for inflight Wi-Fi. Understanding the null hypothesis is crucial for determining whether the evidence supports or contradicts this claim.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. A low P-value, such as 0.00001 in this case, indicates strong evidence that the null hypothesis may be rejected. This means that the observed data is highly unlikely under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true.
Step 3: Get P-Value
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for deciding whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this scenario, α is set at 0.05, meaning that if the P-value is less than 0.05, we reject the null hypothesis. This concept is essential for interpreting the results of hypothesis testing and making informed conclusions.
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
