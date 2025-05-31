Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, such as 90%, 95%, or 99%, indicating the probability that the interval includes the parameter. Wider intervals suggest more uncertainty about the parameter's exact value. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Level of Confidence The level of confidence represents the degree of certainty that the confidence interval contains the true population parameter. Common levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%. A higher level of confidence means that the interval is constructed to be wider, as it accounts for more variability and uncertainty in the data. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals