Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.1.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, find the critical value zc necessary to construct a confidence interval at the level of confidence c.
c = 0.97
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the critical value (zc) for a confidence interval at a given confidence level (c = 0.97). The critical value corresponds to the z-score that separates the middle 97% of the standard normal distribution from the remaining 3%.
Step 2: Recall that the confidence level (c) represents the proportion of the area under the standard normal curve that is within the confidence interval. For c = 0.97, the remaining area outside the interval is 1 - c = 0.03, which is split equally between the two tails of the distribution.
Step 3: Calculate the area in one tail. Since the total area outside the confidence interval is 0.03, the area in one tail is 0.03 / 2 = 0.015.
Step 4: Determine the cumulative area to the left of the critical value zc. The cumulative area includes the area in the left tail (0.015) and the middle area (0.97). Therefore, the cumulative area is 0.015 + 0.97 = 0.985.
Step 5: Use a standard normal table or a statistical software to find the z-score (zc) corresponding to a cumulative area of 0.985. This z-score is the critical value zc needed for the confidence interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value (zc)
The critical value, denoted as zc, is a point on the standard normal distribution that corresponds to a specified level of confidence. It is used to determine the margin of error in constructing confidence intervals. For a given confidence level, zc represents the number of standard deviations away from the mean that captures the desired percentage of the data.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Confidence Level
The confidence level, often expressed as a percentage (e.g., 97%), indicates the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within the confidence interval. A higher confidence level means a wider interval, reflecting greater uncertainty about the exact value of the parameter. It is crucial for determining the critical value and the overall reliability of the interval estimate.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a probability distribution that has a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. It is used as a reference for calculating probabilities and critical values in statistics. When constructing confidence intervals, the z-scores derived from this distribution help identify the critical values needed for the specified confidence level.
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
