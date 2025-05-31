Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value (zc) The critical value, denoted as zc, is a point on the standard normal distribution that corresponds to a specified level of confidence. It is used to determine the margin of error in constructing confidence intervals. For a given confidence level, zc represents the number of standard deviations away from the mean that captures the desired percentage of the data. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Confidence Level The confidence level, often expressed as a percentage (e.g., 97%), indicates the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within the confidence interval. A higher confidence level means a wider interval, reflecting greater uncertainty about the exact value of the parameter. It is crucial for determining the critical value and the overall reliability of the interval estimate. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals