Critical Value (zc) The critical value, denoted as zc, is a point on the standard normal distribution that corresponds to a specified level of confidence. It defines the boundaries of the confidence interval, indicating how far from the mean we can expect the true population parameter to lie with a certain level of certainty. For example, a confidence level of 80% means that 80% of the distribution lies within zc standard deviations from the mean. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. It is calculated using the sample mean, the critical value, and the standard error. For instance, an 80% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 80% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals