In Exercises 39 and 40, determine whether the finite correction factor should be used. If so, use it in your calculations when you find the probability.





Parking Infractions In a sample of 1000 fines issued by the City of Toronto for parking infractions in September of 2020, the mean fine was $49.83 and the standard deviation was $52.15. A random sample of size 60 is selected from this population. What is the probability that the mean fine is less than $40?