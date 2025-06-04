Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Error Sampling error refers to the difference between the sample mean (x̄) and the population mean (μ). It occurs because a sample is only a subset of the population, and thus may not perfectly represent the entire population. In this case, the sampling error can be calculated by subtracting the population mean from the sample mean, providing insight into the accuracy of the sample's estimate. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Mean (x̄) The sample mean, denoted as x̄, is the average value of a set of observations drawn from a population. It is calculated by summing all the sample values and dividing by the number of observations. In the context of the question, the sample mean is given as 3.8, which serves as a point of comparison against the population mean to assess sampling error. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion