Population Mean (μ) The population mean, denoted as μ, is the average of all values in a population. It serves as a central point around which data points are distributed. In the context of the question, μ is given as 8.76, indicating the expected average value of the entire population from which a sample is drawn.

Sample Mean (x̄) The sample mean, represented as x̄, is the average of values in a sample taken from the population. It provides an estimate of the population mean based on the data collected. In this case, x̄ is 9.5, which suggests that the sample's average is higher than the population mean, indicating potential sampling variability.