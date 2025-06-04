Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:02 minutes
Problem 6.1.10
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, use the values on the number line to find the sampling error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sampling error. Sampling error is the difference between the sample mean (x̄) and the population mean (μ). It is calculated as: .
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. From the number line, the population mean (μ) is given as 8.76, and the sample mean (x̄) is given as 9.5.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula for sampling error. Replace μ with 8.76 and x̄ with 9.5 in the formula: .
Step 4: Perform the subtraction operation to find the sampling error. This step involves calculating the difference between the sample mean and the population mean.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The sampling error represents how much the sample mean deviates from the population mean, which can provide insights into the accuracy of the sample in representing the population.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Mean (μ)
The population mean, denoted as μ, is the average of all values in a population. It serves as a central point around which data points are distributed. In the context of the question, μ is given as 8.76, indicating the expected average value of the entire population from which a sample is drawn.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
Sample Mean (x̄)
The sample mean, represented as x̄, is the average of values in a sample taken from the population. It provides an estimate of the population mean based on the data collected. In this case, x̄ is 9.5, which suggests that the sample's average is higher than the population mean, indicating potential sampling variability.
Recommended video:
Sampling Error
Sampling error refers to the difference between the sample mean (x̄) and the population mean (μ). It quantifies how much the sample mean deviates from the true population mean due to random sampling. In this scenario, the sampling error can be calculated as x̄ - μ, which helps assess the accuracy of the sample in representing the population.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning