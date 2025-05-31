Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7:27 minutes
Problem 5.R.51b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51 and 52, a population and sample size are given. (b) List all samples (with replacement) of the given size from the population and find the mean of each. (c) Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means and compare them with the mean and standard deviation of the population.
The goals scored in a season by the four starting defenders on a soccer team are 1, 2, 0, and 3. Use a sample size of 2.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are given a population of values {1, 2, 0, 3} representing the goals scored by four defenders. We need to consider all possible samples of size 2 (with replacement) from this population, calculate the mean of each sample, and then analyze the sampling distribution of sample means.
Step 2: List all possible samples of size 2 with replacement. Since there are 4 elements in the population and sampling is done with replacement, the total number of samples is 4 × 4 = 16. The samples are: (1,1), (1,2), (1,0), (1,3), (2,1), (2,2), (2,0), (2,3), (0,1), (0,2), (0,0), (0,3), (3,1), (3,2), (3,0), (3,3).
Step 3: Calculate the mean of each sample. For each sample, compute the mean using the formula: , where x and y are the two values in the sample. For example, for the sample (1,1), the mean is (1+1)/2 = 1. Repeat this for all 16 samples.
Step 4: Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means. The mean of the sampling distribution is the average of all sample means. The standard deviation of the sampling distribution is calculated using the formula: , where x is each sample mean, μ is the mean of the sampling distribution, and n is the number of samples.
Step 5: Compare the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution with the population mean and standard deviation. The population mean is calculated as , where x represents the population values and N is the population size. The population standard deviation is calculated using the formula: . Compare these values to the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution to observe the relationship.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling with Replacement
Sampling with replacement means that after selecting an item from a population, it is returned to the population before the next selection. This allows for the same item to be chosen multiple times in different samples. In the context of the question, it means that when forming samples of size 2 from the defenders' goals, each goal can be selected more than once, leading to a larger number of possible samples.
Mean of a Sample
The mean of a sample is calculated by summing all the values in the sample and dividing by the number of values. It provides a measure of central tendency for the sample. In this exercise, after listing all possible samples of size 2, you will compute the mean for each sample to understand the average goals scored in those samples.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Means
The sampling distribution of sample means is the distribution of the means of all possible samples of a given size from a population. It is important because it allows us to understand how sample means vary and how they relate to the population mean. The mean and standard deviation of this distribution can be compared to the population's mean and standard deviation to assess the accuracy and reliability of the sample estimates.
