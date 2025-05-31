In Exercises 51 and 52, a population and sample size are given. (b) List all samples (with replacement) of the given size from the population and find the mean of each. (c) Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means and compare them with the mean and standard deviation of the population.





The goals scored in a season by the four starting defenders on a soccer team are 1, 2, 0, and 3. Use a sample size of 2.