Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.





SAT Italian Subject Test The scores on the SAT Italian Subject Test for the 2018–2020 graduating classes are normally distributed, with a mean of 628 and a standard deviation of 110. Random samples of size 25 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined.