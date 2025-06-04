Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:42 minutes
Problem 5.4.26
Textbook Question
Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.
SAT Italian Subject Test The scores on the SAT Italian Subject Test for the 2018–2020 graduating classes are normally distributed, with a mean of 628 and a standard deviation of 110. Random samples of size 25 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Central Limit Theorem (CLT). The CLT states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal if the sample size is sufficiently large, regardless of the population's distribution. In this case, the population is already normally distributed, so the sampling distribution of the sample mean will also be normal.
Step 2: Identify the population mean (μ) and population standard deviation (σ) from the problem. Here, the population mean is μ = 628, and the population standard deviation is σ = 110.
Step 3: Calculate the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean. According to the CLT, the mean of the sampling distribution is equal to the population mean. Therefore, the mean of the sampling distribution is μₓ̄ = μ = 628.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean, also known as the standard error (SE). The formula for the standard error is: , where n is the sample size. Substitute σ = 110 and n = 25 into the formula to find the standard error.
Step 5: Sketch the graph of the sampling distribution. Since the sampling distribution is normal, draw a bell-shaped curve centered at the mean μₓ̄ = 628. Label the x-axis with values representing the mean and standard deviations (e.g., μₓ̄ ± σₓ̄, μₓ̄ ± 2σₓ̄, etc.).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n ≥ 30). This theorem is fundamental in statistics as it allows for the use of normal probability techniques to make inferences about population parameters based on sample statistics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean
The sampling distribution of the sample mean is the probability distribution of all possible sample means from a population. It is characterized by its mean, which equals the population mean, and its standard deviation, known as the standard error, which is the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size. Understanding this concept is crucial for estimating population parameters and conducting hypothesis tests.
Recommended video:
Mean and Standard Deviation of Sampling Distribution
For a given population with mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ), the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to μ, while the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (standard error) is calculated as σ/√n, where n is the sample size. In the context of the SAT Italian Subject Test, this means that for samples of size 25, the mean will remain 628, and the standard deviation will be 110/√25 = 22.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning