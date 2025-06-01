Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:45 minutes
Problem 5.R.51a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51 and 52, a population and sample size are given. (a) Find the mean and standard deviation of the population.
The goals scored in a season by the four starting defenders on a soccer team are 1, 2, 0, and 3. Use a sample size of 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the mean of the population. The population consists of the values {1, 2, 0, 3}. Use the formula for the population mean: , where is the total number of values in the population.
Step 2: Calculate the population standard deviation. Use the formula: , where is the population mean calculated in Step 1.
Step 3: Identify all possible samples of size 2 from the population {1, 2, 0, 3}. Since the sample size is 2, list all combinations of two values from the population. For example, one sample could be {1, 2}, another could be {1, 0}, and so on.
Step 4: For each sample, calculate the sample mean using the formula: , where is the sample size (in this case, 2).
Step 5: For each sample, calculate the sample standard deviation using the formula: , where is the sample mean calculated in Step 4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of all values in a population. It is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the total number of values. In this case, to find the mean of the goals scored by the defenders, you would add the goals (1 + 2 + 0 + 3) and divide by 4, the total number of defenders.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual data points differ from the mean. To calculate it, you find the variance (the average of the squared differences from the mean) and then take the square root of that variance. This helps in understanding the consistency of the defenders' goal-scoring performance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points selected from a population for analysis. In this question, a sample size of 2 means that you will select 2 defenders' goal scores to analyze. The choice of sample size can affect the accuracy and reliability of statistical estimates, such as the sample mean and standard deviation.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning