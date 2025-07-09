Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 98% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 98% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.

Chi-Squared Distribution The chi-squared distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. It is particularly important when constructing confidence intervals for population variance and standard deviation, as the test statistic follows a chi-squared distribution when the population is normally distributed.