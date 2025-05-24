Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed to obtain a desired level of precision in estimating a population parameter. In this context, it involves using statistical formulas to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population, particularly when estimating proportions.

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within a specified range of the sample estimate. A 95% confidence level means that if we were to take many samples, approximately 95% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population proportion, providing a strong assurance of accuracy.