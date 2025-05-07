Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 95%. In this case, the interval estimates the percentage of female motorcycle owners, indicating that we can be 95% confident that the true percentage lies between 17.5% and 20.6%. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Point Estimate A point estimate is a single value that serves as a best guess or approximation of a population parameter. In the context of the given confidence interval, the best point estimate for the percentage of female motorcycle owners can be calculated as the midpoint of the interval, providing a concise representation of the data. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals