Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1
Textbook Question
Female Motorcycle Owners Here is a 95% confidence interval estimate of the percentage of motorcycle owners who are female: 17.5%<p<20.6% (based on data from the Motorcycle Industry Council). What is the best point estimate of the percentage of motorcycle owners who are women?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given confidence interval for the percentage of motorcycle owners who are female: 17.5% < p < 20.6%.
Recall that the best point estimate for a population proportion is the midpoint of the confidence interval.
To find the midpoint, use the formula: \( \text{Midpoint} = \frac{\text{Lower Bound} + \text{Upper Bound}}{2} \).
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Midpoint} = \frac{17.5 + 20.6}{2} \).
Simplify the expression to calculate the best point estimate of the percentage of motorcycle owners who are women.
Key Concepts
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 95%. In this case, the interval estimates the percentage of female motorcycle owners, indicating that we can be 95% confident that the true percentage lies between 17.5% and 20.6%.
Point Estimate
A point estimate is a single value that serves as a best guess or approximation of a population parameter. In the context of the given confidence interval, the best point estimate for the percentage of female motorcycle owners can be calculated as the midpoint of the interval, providing a concise representation of the data.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic, in this case, being female motorcycle owners. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting the confidence interval and point estimate, as it reflects the actual percentage of interest within the broader population of motorcycle owners.
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
