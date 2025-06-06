Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It is calculated using the critical value from the t-distribution, the sample standard deviation, and the sample size. A higher confidence level results in a larger margin of error, indicating a wider range of plausible values for the population parameter. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a probability distribution used when estimating population parameters when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which accounts for the increased variability in smaller samples. As the sample size increases, the t-distribution approaches the normal distribution. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution