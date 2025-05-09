Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples or matched observations. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for paired data, such as before-and-after measurements. This test is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests like the paired t-test. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test The Wilcoxon rank-sum test, also known as the Mann-Whitney U test, is a non-parametric test used to compare two independent samples. It evaluates whether the distributions of the two groups differ by ranking all observations and comparing the sum of ranks between the groups. This test is appropriate when the data is ordinal or when the assumptions of normality for the independent t-test are not met. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic