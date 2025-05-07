Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kruskal-Wallis Test The Kruskal-Wallis test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there are statistically significant differences between the medians of three or more independent groups. It is an extension of the Mann-Whitney U test and is particularly useful when the assumptions of normality and homogeneity of variance are not met, making it suitable for ordinal data or non-normally distributed interval data.

Parametric Tests Parametric tests, such as ANOVA (Analysis of Variance), assume that the data follows a specific distribution, typically a normal distribution. These tests also require homogeneity of variances among groups. They are generally more powerful than non-parametric tests when their assumptions are met, allowing for more precise estimates of population parameters.