- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:44 minutes
Problem 6.3.19b
Textbook Question
Fast Food You wish to estimate, with 90% confidence, the population proportion of U.S. families who eat fast food at least once per week. Your estimate must be accurate within 3% of the population proportion.
b. Find the minimum sample size needed, using a prior study that found that 83% of U.S. families eat fast food at least once per week. (Source: The Barbecue Lab)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for calculating the minimum sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: n = (Z^2 * p * (1 - p)) / E^2, where n is the sample size, Z is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, p is the estimated population proportion, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. From the problem, the confidence level is 90%, so the z-score (Z) corresponding to 90% confidence is approximately 1.645. The estimated population proportion (p) is 0.83, and the margin of error (E) is 0.03.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace Z with 1.645, p with 0.83, and E with 0.03 in the formula: n = (1.645^2 * 0.83 * (1 - 0.83)) / 0.03^2.
Step 4: Simplify the expression step by step. First, calculate Z^2 (1.645^2), then calculate p * (1 - p) (0.83 * (1 - 0.83)), and finally divide the product of these values by E^2 (0.03^2).
Step 5: Round the result up to the nearest whole number, as the sample size must be a whole number. This will give you the minimum sample size needed to estimate the population proportion with the specified confidence level and margin of error.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. In this context, it is the percentage of U.S. families that eat fast food at least once per week. Understanding this concept is crucial for estimating the true proportion based on sample data.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is the process of determining the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population. It involves factors such as the desired confidence level, margin of error, and the estimated population proportion, which in this case is 83%.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this scenario, a 90% confidence level indicates that if the study were repeated multiple times, 90% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population proportion.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
