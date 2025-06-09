Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:27 minutes
Problem 6.3.19a
Textbook Question
Fast Food You wish to estimate, with 90% confidence, the population proportion of U.S. families who eat fast food at least once per week. Your estimate must be accurate within 3% of the population proportion.
a. No preliminary estimate is available. Find the minimum sample size needed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for determining the minimum sample size for estimating a population proportion when no preliminary estimate is available: n = (Z^2 * 0.25) / E^2. Here, Z is the critical value corresponding to the desired confidence level, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The confidence level is 90%, so the critical value Z can be found using a Z-table or standard normal distribution. For a 90% confidence level, Z ≈ 1.645. The margin of error E is given as 0.03 (3%).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Use Z = 1.645, E = 0.03, and the maximum variability for the population proportion (p = 0.5, q = 1 - p = 0.5, so p * q = 0.25). The formula becomes n = (1.645^2 * 0.25) / 0.03^2.
Step 4: Simplify the numerator by squaring the Z-value and multiplying it by 0.25. Then, simplify the denominator by squaring the margin of error (E).
Step 5: Divide the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator to calculate the minimum sample size. Always round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that exhibits a certain characteristic, in this case, U.S. families who eat fast food at least once per week. It is denoted by 'p' and is crucial for estimating how widespread a behavior or opinion is within a defined group.
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to achieve a desired level of precision in estimates. In this scenario, it involves using the desired confidence level (90%) and margin of error (3%) to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population proportion.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For this question, a 90% confidence interval means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, 90% of the intervals would contain the true population proportion.
