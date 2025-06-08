Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 25 and 26, use the figure, which shows the results of a survey in which 1051 adults from France, 1042 adults from Germany, 1003 adults from the United Kingdom, and 1000 adults from the United States were asked whether national identity is strongly tied to birthplace. (Source: Pew Research Center)

National Identity Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population proportion of adults who say national identity is strongly tied to birthplace for each country listed.