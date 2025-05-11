Testing Claims About Variation

In Exercises 5–16, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Assume that a simple random sample is selected from a normally distributed population.





Birth Weights A simple random sample of birth weights of 30 girls has a standard deviation of 829.5 g. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that birth weights of girls have the same standard deviation as birth weights of boys, which is 660.2 g (based on Data Set 6 “Births” in Appendix B).