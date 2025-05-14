Finding P-values

In Exercises 5–8, either use technology to find the P-value or use Table A-3 to find a range of values for the P-value. Based on the result, what is the final conclusion?





Cotinine in Smokers The claim is that smokers have a mean cotinine level greater than the level of 2.84 ng/mL found for nonsmokers. (Cotinine is used as a biomarker for exposure to nicotine.) The sample size is n = 902 and the test statistic is t = 56.319.