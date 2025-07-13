Since 1935, the Gallup Organization has conducted public opinion polls in the United States and around the world. The table shows the results of Gallup’s World Affairs Poll of 2021, in which 1021 U.S. adults were polled. The remaining percentages not shown in the results are adults who were not sure.

Find the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of adults who feel that China’s economic power is a critical or an important economic threat to the United States. Your estimate must be accurate within 2% of the population proportion.