Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.3.27
Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 27 and 28, use the figure, which shows the results of a survey in which 1021 U.S. adults were asked whether they see each of the possible threats to the vital interests of the United States as a critical threat in the next 10 years. (Source: Gallup)
Critical Threats Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of U.S. adults who gave each response.
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂) for each response. The sample proportion is the percentage of respondents who see each issue as a critical threat divided by 100. For example, for 'Cyberterrorism,' p̂ = 82/100 = 0.82.
Step 2: Determine the sample size (n). The problem states that the survey was conducted with 1021 U.S. adults, so n = 1021.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) for each response using the formula: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). This formula accounts for the variability in the sample proportion.
Step 4: Find the margin of error (ME) for a 95% confidence interval. Use the critical value for a 95% confidence level, which is approximately 1.96 for a standard normal distribution. The formula for ME is: ME = 1.96 * SE.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for each response using the formula: Confidence Interval = p̂ ± ME. This will give the range within which the true population proportion is likely to fall with 95% confidence.
