Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
When comparing two frequency distributions that summarize the same dataset, which of the following criteria best determines if one provides a better summary than the other?
A
The distribution with the smallest of values is always the best summary.
B
The distribution that clearly displays the shape, central tendency, and variability of the data without excessive detail provides a better summary.
C
The distribution that uses more class intervals, regardless of data spread, always provides a better summary.
D
The distribution that has the most classes with zero is preferred.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when comparing two frequency distributions summarizing the same dataset, the goal is to find which one best represents the data's key characteristics clearly and effectively.
Recall the main features a good frequency distribution should display: the shape of the data (distribution pattern), central tendency (such as mean or median), and variability (spread or dispersion).
Recognize that a distribution with too few classes may oversimplify the data, hiding important details, while one with too many classes may overcomplicate the summary with excessive detail and empty classes.
Evaluate the options by considering that the best summary balances detail and clarity, showing the essential features without unnecessary complexity or empty classes.
Conclude that the best frequency distribution is the one that clearly displays the shape, central tendency, and variability of the data without excessive detail, rather than simply having the smallest range, the most classes, or many zero-frequency classes.
