Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 14.CR.2
Textbook Question
Are Nuclear Plants Safe? In a Gallup poll of 1038 adults, 47% said that nuclear plants are safe, 49% said that they are not safe, and 4% had no opinion. Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of all adults who say that nuclear plants are safe. Based on the result, can we conclude that fewer than half of all adults say that nuclear plants are safe?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂) and sample size (n). From the problem, 47% of the 1038 adults said that nuclear plants are safe. Thus, p̂ = 0.47 and n = 1038.
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence interval, the critical value z* corresponds to the standard normal distribution and is approximately 1.96.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). Substitute p̂ = 0.47 and n = 1038 into the formula.
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (ME) using the formula: ME = z* * SE. Use the z* value from Step 2 and the SE calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula: Confidence Interval = p̂ ± ME. Interpret the interval to determine if fewer than half of all adults say that nuclear plants are safe by checking if the upper bound of the interval is less than 0.5.
Key Concepts
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample proportion, allowing researchers to infer about the population. For example, if a confidence interval for the proportion of adults who believe nuclear plants are safe is calculated, it helps assess whether this proportion is significantly different from 0.5.
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Proportion
Proportion refers to the fraction of a whole, often expressed as a percentage, representing a specific characteristic within a population. In this context, it indicates the percentage of adults who believe nuclear plants are safe. Understanding how to calculate and interpret proportions is essential for analyzing survey data and making inferences about public opinion.
09:27
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. In this scenario, it involves testing the null hypothesis that the proportion of adults who believe nuclear plants are safe is 0.5 against the alternative hypothesis that it is less than 0.5. This process helps determine if the sample results provide enough evidence to conclude that fewer than half of all adults hold this belief.
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
