Control Charts for p. In Exercises 5–12, use the given process data to construct a control chart for p. In each case, use the three out-of-control criteria listed near the beginning of this section and determine whether the process is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria apply.

Li-ion Batteries Rechargeable lithium ion batteries are used for mobile computing devices and portable power systems. Consider batteries manufactured to provide a capacity of 2200 mAh (milliampere hour) with a minimum of 2150 mAh. Batteries not meeting those specifications are defects. Listed below are numbers of defects in batches of 300 randomly selected batteries in each of 12 consecutive days of production. What action should be taken?

4 3 5 8 12 7 11 9 9 7 6 19