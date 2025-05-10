Table of contents
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:22 minutes
Problem 14.2.12
Textbook Question
Control Charts for p. In Exercises 5–12, use the given process data to construct a control chart for p. In each case, use the three out-of-control criteria listed near the beginning of this section and determine whether the process is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria apply.
Li-ion Batteries Rechargeable lithium ion batteries are used for mobile computing devices and portable power systems. Consider batteries manufactured to provide a capacity of 2200 mAh (milliampere hour) with a minimum of 2150 mAh. Batteries not meeting those specifications are defects. Listed below are numbers of defects in batches of 300 randomly selected batteries in each of 12 consecutive days of production. What action should be taken?
4 3 5 8 12 7 11 9 9 7 6 19

1
Step 1: Calculate the proportion of defects (p) for each day. For each day, divide the number of defects by the batch size (300). Use the formula: p = (number of defects) / (batch size).
Step 2: Compute the overall proportion of defects (p-bar). Add up all the proportions (p) from Step 1 and divide by the total number of days (12). Use the formula: p-bar = (sum of all p values) / (number of days).
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) for the control chart. Use the formula: SE = sqrt((p-bar * (1 - p-bar)) / batch size).
Step 4: Determine the control limits for the control chart. Calculate the upper control limit (UCL) and lower control limit (LCL) using the formulas: UCL = p-bar + 3 * SE and LCL = p-bar - 3 * SE. If LCL is negative, set it to 0 because proportions cannot be negative.
Step 5: Plot the proportions (p) for each day on the control chart along with the UCL, LCL, and p-bar. Check for out-of-control criteria: (1) Any point outside the control limits, (2) A run of 7 or more points all above or below p-bar, or (3) A trend of 7 or more points consistently increasing or decreasing. Identify any violations and determine if the process is in control.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Control Charts
Control charts are statistical tools used to monitor the stability of a process over time. They display data points in time order and help identify variations that may indicate a process is out of control. By plotting the number of defects against control limits, one can visually assess whether the process remains consistent or if corrective actions are needed.
Out-of-Control Criteria
Out-of-control criteria are specific rules used to determine if a process is exhibiting unusual variation that may require intervention. Common criteria include points falling outside control limits, a run of consecutive points above or below the centerline, or a trend of increasing or decreasing values. Identifying these criteria helps in diagnosing issues in the production process.
Defects and Specifications
In quality control, defects refer to items that do not meet predefined specifications. In this case, batteries must have a capacity of at least 2150 mAh to be considered acceptable. Monitoring the number of defects in production batches allows manufacturers to assess quality and make necessary adjustments to maintain standards and reduce waste.
