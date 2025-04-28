Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. In this case, it estimates the mean weight loss for all adults using the Atkins program. The width of the interval reflects the uncertainty around the estimate, and a 90% confidence level indicates that if the same procedure were repeated multiple times, 90% of the intervals would contain the true mean.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of the Atkins program, a standard deviation of 4.8 lb indicates that individual weight losses varied significantly around the mean of 2.1 lb. A high standard deviation suggests that while some participants may have lost a lot of weight, others may have lost very little or none at all, impacting the overall effectiveness of the program.