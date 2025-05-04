Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Mean The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution, making it easier to understand the overall trend of the data, such as the average skull width in this case. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean