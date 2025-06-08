Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Mean The population mean is the average of a set of values in a complete population. It is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, the population mean salary of $67,319 represents the average salary of all individuals in the specified population, which is crucial for understanding the distribution of salaries. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Population Standard Deviation Known

T-Value The t-value is a statistic that measures the size of the difference relative to the variation in your sample data. It is used in hypothesis testing to determine if the means of two groups are significantly different from each other. In this case, the t-value helps assess whether the observed sample mean salary significantly deviates from the population mean. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution