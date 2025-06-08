Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:09 minutes
Problem 6.2.33
Textbook Question
In Exercise 31, the population mean salary is $67,319. Does the t-value fall between -t0.98 and t0.98? (Source: Salary.com)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given information. The population mean salary is $67,319. The problem asks whether the t-value falls between -t0.98 and t0.98. This implies a two-tailed test with a confidence level of 98%.
Step 2: Determine the degrees of freedom (df). The degrees of freedom depend on the sample size (n). If the sample size is not provided, you cannot calculate the exact t-values. Ensure you know the sample size to proceed.
Step 3: Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-values for a 98% confidence level. For a two-tailed test, the critical t-values correspond to the upper and lower 1% tails of the distribution (since 100% - 98% = 2%, and 2%/2 = 1% in each tail).
Step 4: Calculate the t-value for the sample data using the formula: t = (x̄ - μ) / (s / √n), where x̄ is the sample mean, μ is the population mean ($67,319), s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size. Plug in the values to compute the t-value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-values (-t0.98 and t0.98). If the calculated t-value falls within this range, it supports the null hypothesis. Otherwise, it suggests evidence against the null hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of a set of values in a complete population. It is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, the population mean salary of $67,319 represents the average salary of all individuals in the specified population, which is crucial for understanding the distribution of salaries.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
T-Value
The t-value is a statistic that measures the size of the difference relative to the variation in your sample data. It is used in hypothesis testing to determine if the means of two groups are significantly different from each other. In this case, the t-value helps assess whether the observed sample mean salary significantly deviates from the population mean.
Recommended video:
Critical Values
Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries of the acceptance region in hypothesis testing. For a t-distribution, these values are determined based on the desired significance level and degrees of freedom. The range between -t0.98 and t0.98 indicates the values within which the t-value must fall to fail to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting no significant difference.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning