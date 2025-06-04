Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when dealing with large samples. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Standard Error The Standard Error (SE) measures the dispersion of sample means around the population mean. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size (SE = sigma / √n). In this case, it helps determine how much variability we can expect in the sample mean of physical therapists' salaries. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation