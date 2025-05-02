Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:52 minutes
Problem 8.1.3
Textbook Question
Interpreting P-value The Ericsson method is one of several methods claimed to increase the likelihood of a baby girl. In a clinical trial, results could be analyzed with a formal hypothesis test with the alternative hypothesis of p > 0.5 which corresponds to the claim that the method increases the likelihood of having a girl, so that the proportion of girls is greater than 0.5. If you have an interest in establishing the success of the method, which of the following P-values would you prefer as a result in your hypothesis test: 0.999, 0.5, 0.95, 0.05, 0.01, 0.001? Why?
1
Step 1: Understand the hypothesis test setup. The null hypothesis (H₀) is p = 0.5, meaning the method does not increase the likelihood of having a girl. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is p > 0.5, meaning the method increases the likelihood of having a girl.
Step 2: Recall the interpretation of the P-value. The P-value represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Determine the threshold for significance. Typically, a significance level (α) is chosen, such as 0.05. If the P-value is less than α, the null hypothesis is rejected in favor of the alternative hypothesis.
Step 4: Compare the given P-values (0.999, 0.5, 0.95, 0.05, 0.01, 0.001) to the significance level. Smaller P-values (e.g., 0.01 or 0.001) provide stronger evidence to reject the null hypothesis and support the claim that the method increases the likelihood of having a girl.
Step 5: Conclude which P-value is preferable. If you are interested in establishing the success of the method, you would prefer the smallest P-value (e.g., 0.001), as it provides the strongest evidence against the null hypothesis and supports the alternative hypothesis (p > 0.5).
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results from a hypothesis test. It represents the probability of observing the test results, or something more extreme, assuming that the null hypothesis is true. A lower P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the alternative hypothesis may be more plausible.
