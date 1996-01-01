In a relative frequency distribution, what does each (relative frequency) represent?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the distribution?
A
The shape of the distribution depends on two different degrees of freedom.
B
The distribution is always positive and cannot take negative values.
C
The mean of the distribution exists only if the denominator degrees of freedom are greater than .
D
The distribution is symmetric about its mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the F distribution: it is the distribution of the ratio of two independent chi-square variables each divided by their respective degrees of freedom.
Understand that the shape of the F distribution depends on two parameters: the numerator degrees of freedom (df1) and the denominator degrees of freedom (df2). This means the shape changes as these degrees of freedom change.
Recognize that the F distribution is defined only for positive values because it is a ratio of variances, which are always non-negative. Therefore, it cannot take negative values.
Know that the mean of the F distribution exists only if the denominator degrees of freedom (df2) is greater than 2. This is a key property related to the moments of the distribution.
Finally, consider the symmetry of the F distribution: unlike the normal distribution, the F distribution is not symmetric about its mean; it is right-skewed. Hence, the statement that it is symmetric about its mean is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given a frequency distribution that is and , what is the shape of the distribution shown?
3
views
Multiple Choice
When comparing two frequency distributions that summarize the same dataset, which of the following criteria best determines if one provides a better summary than the other?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In a distribution, the frequency of a class is replaced with a proportion or percent.
2
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations