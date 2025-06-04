Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (µ) and standard deviation (σ). In this context, the braking distances of a sedan follow a normal distribution with a mean of 132 feet and a standard deviation of 4.53 feet.

Quartiles Quartiles are values that divide a dataset into four equal parts, each containing 25% of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the value below which 25% of the data fall. To find Q1 in a normal distribution, one can use the z-score corresponding to the 25th percentile, which helps in determining the specific value of braking distance that represents this quartile.