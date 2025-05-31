Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. In the context of a normal distribution, a positive z-score signifies that the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). In a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three, which is known as the empirical rule. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities